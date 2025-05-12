Zverev cruises into Italian Open last 16; Sabalenka battles past Kenin

tennis

By Terry DALEY

Alexander Zverev continued his Italian Open title defense by cruising past qualifier Vilius Gaubas and reaching the last 16, as Aryna Sabalenka progressed with a battling 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Sofia Kenin.

Zverev barely broke a sweat on centre court against Gaubas, easing to a 6-4, 6-0 win to set up a last-16 clash with France's Arthur Fils.

The world number two took one hour 26 minutes to see off Gaubas, suggesting that the burn-out he said he was suffering earlier in the year might be behind him.

Zverev is hoping a good defence of his Rome crown will set him up to go one better than last year at the French Open and be crowned champion.

But he will face a much tougher test against Fils, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, than the one put up by Gaubas.

"In the beginning it was a bit difficult for me, it was also very, very windy," said Zverev.

"The wind really calmed down after the first set and then it's easier to get into a rhythm, easier for me to have clean strokes."

It was a good day for French players in the men's tournament with Fils' win and world number 83 Corentin Moutet shocking Holger Rune 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (7/4) on the picturesque Pietrangeli court to claim his first ever win over a top-10 player.

Fils came through an eventful match with former Rome finalist Tsitsipas which ended with the pair arguing over the net.

Tsitsipas was angry at Fils for ignoring his apologies after the Greek accidentally hit his opponent with a shot in the seventh game of the second set, sparking a post-match row which caused the umpire to come down from his chair.

Daniil Medvedev swept past Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-1 and next faces home hope Lorenzo Musetti who followed Sabalenka on centre court by beating Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz will continue his bid for a first Rome title when he takes to centre court to face Laslo Djere in the last match of the day.

World number one Sabalenka came through a tough match with former Australian Open winner Kenin to set up a clash with Marta Kostyuk, who beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-2.

The Belarusian has reached the final of her last four tournaments, winning in both Miami and Madrid, and is now hot favorite at the Foro Italico even after Sunday's below-par display.

Last year's losing finalist was not at the races in the first set, consistently misplacing her backhands before appearing to complain about the surface on centre court.

"I was completely off, and I'm really glad I was able to cool myself down and... start focusing on the game and the right things," Sabalenka told reporters.

"This court, because it's super slow and the ball really drops a lot, for her (Kenin's) game, for her style, it definitely suits her well. So you have to stay low and you're always on the back foot."

Sabalenka has a great opportunity to claim her third 1000 series crown of the season, after three-time winner Iga Swiatek was dumped out by Danielle Collins on Saturday.

"She's facing really tough challenges I believe, on and off the court," added Sabalenka of Swiatek. "Maybe needs some time off and then she's going to get back on top of her game because the level is there. She's a champion."

One of Sabalenka's key rivals for the women's title, Coco Gauff, cruised past Magda Linette in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 and will be expected to see off Emma Raducanu in the next round.

