Zverev downs Alcaraz to reach French Open semifinal

Edging through: Alexander Zverev celebrates after a gripping victory over Carlos Alcaraz

tennis

By Jed Court

Alexander Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic four-set clash on Tuesday to secure a French Open semifinal meeting with either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.

The German third seed claimed a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) victory over 19-year-old Spanish sensation Alcaraz after three hours and 18 minutes.

Zverev moved into his second straight last-four match at Roland Garros with his first-ever Grand Slam win over a top-10 player.

"I hope I can win it before he starts beating us all and we have no chance," said Zverev. "The match was swinging his way. I'm extremely happy to win the tie-break."

The 2020 U.S. Open runner-up will face either world number one Djokovic or 13-time champion Nadal -- who met later Tuesday -- in the semis on Friday.

Alcaraz has won four titles this year, including two Masters 1,000 events, but made 56 unforced errors as he missed the chance to reach a first major semi-final.

Instead, Olympic champion Zverev reached the last four at a Slam for the fifth time in his career to maintain his bid for a maiden title at one of the sport's four biggest events.

It also gave him a measure of revenge for the heavy defeat he suffered against Alcaraz in the Madrid Masters final earlier this month.

Alcaraz delighted the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd with a rally to take the third set.

A dramatic fourth set saw Zverev miss a chance to serve out the tie, but he sealed victory on his second match point in the tie-break.

Alcaraz paid for making 16 unforced errors as Zverev took the opener thanks to the only break in game five.

In women's action, teenage star Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan, a seasoned Italian professional who rebuilt her career after conquering anorexia, reached their maiden Grand Slam semifinals at the French Open.

Gauff, who burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old history-maker at Wimbledon three years ago, defeated fellow American Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-2.

Trevisan needed three sets to see off 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3.

Victory for Gauff, 18 years old and ranked 23 in the world, avenged her defeat to Stephens at the 2021 US Open and helped erase the memory of her quarter-final defeat last year to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova in Paris.

"I feel so happy," said Gauff. "Last year was a tough loss for me but I believe that match made me stronger.

"Last time I played Sloane I lost. Today was different. I stayed mentally strong as she is the kind of player who can make shots others can't do."

The remaining French Open quarterfinals take place on Wednesday when world number one Iga Swiatek looks for a 33rd successive win when she faces Jessica Pegula of the United States.

Swiatek, who is celebrating her 21st birthday on Tuesday, was champion in Paris in 2020.

Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova meet in the other, all-Russian quarterfinal.

© 2022 AFP