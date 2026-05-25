Zverev off to good start at French Open; Djokovic waits in wings

tennis

By Neil FULTON

German second seed Alexander Zverev enjoyed a comfortable first-round win on the opening day of Roland Garros on Sunday as 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic prepares to start his latest tilt at making history.

Under a blazing sun in Paris, Zverev eased past France's Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The 29-year-old said it was "always nice to start with a straight-sets win", and he will doubtless have been glad to spend as little time on court as possible with the thermometer going past 30C in the French capital.

The only blip for Zverev in an otherwise polished performance was conceding a break of serve in the second frame against the world number 95 but he swiftly righted course to claim that frame.

He will next face Czech Tomas Machac, who earlier beat Belgium's Zizou Bergs 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov of Russia also advanced into the second round with a straight-sets win over French wild card Arthur Gea.

Czech 26th seed Jakub Mensik made similarly short work of another French invitee, Titouan Droguet, as the 20-year-old strolled through 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Brazilian 19-year-old Joao Fonseca then put on a clinical display to see off hometown qualifier Luka Pavlovic without dropping a set.

Former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova was the highest-profile departee of the day as the world number 41 was eliminated 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 by American 26th seed Hailey Baptiste.

She was joined in exiting Roland Garros by fellow former major winners Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin, who both lost their respective opening matches.

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk earned her 12th consecutive win on clay as she eased past Oksana Selekhmeteva, who was born in Russia but obtained Spanish nationality four days ago, 6-2, 6-3.

The Madrid Open champion then revealed that her family home in Kyiv was nearly struck by a Russian missile during a massive bombardment of the Ukrainian capital earlier on Sunday.

"This morning, 100 metres from my parents' house, a missile fell," the 15th seed said on-court.

"I'm obviously very happy to be in the second round. All my thoughts and all my heart was to the people of Ukraine today. My biggest example are Ukrainian people today."

Kostyuk will meet Katie Volynets in the round of 64, after the American beat France's Clara Burel in straight sets.

Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic opened play on Court Philippe Chatrier with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Austrian qualifier Sinja Kraus.

Last year's junior winner, Lilli Tagger, was downed in her debut match in the senior draw at Roland Garros as the Austrian 18-year-old lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to Chinese 32nd seed Wang Xinyu.

Russian teenager and eighth seed Mirra Andreeva navigated her way past 181st-ranked Fiona Ferro of France in straight sets.

Djokovic will headline the first night session of the fortnight as he begins his bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title against big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires for a fourth time would send the 39-year-old clear as the player with the most major titles in the history of the sport.

Djokovic's last Grand Slam title came at the US Open in 2023, and every subsequent major has been claimed by tennis' two new dominant forces -- Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

But with double-defending champion Alcaraz missing through injury, Djokovic will know this is a big chance to seal that elusive quarter century of crowns.

However, he enters Roland Garros with only an opening-match defeat at the Italian Open as tournament practice on clay and has been handed a tough draw starting with former world number 29 Mpetshi Perricard.

© 2026 AFP