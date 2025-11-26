 Japan Today
Japan Today Spotlight #43 | Running on empty: Japan’s deadly overwork problem

By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

Japan’s overwork crisis is back in focus after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi drew criticism for saying she plans to “work, work, work” and expects others to follow her lead. The remarks come as Japan continues to confront karoshi (death caused by overwork) and karojisatsu (suicides linked to extreme work conditions).

Watch the full episode on YouTube:

What do you think?

Can Japan fix its overwork culture without changing expectations for employers, politicians and workers?

Summary

This episode of Japan Today Spotlight looks at Takaichi’s comments on long working hours and the broader struggle to reduce overwork in Japan. Host Jeff Richards explains how karoshi became a national issue and why reforms have had limited impact on day-to-day workplace behavior. The episode also explores a problem inside Japan’s work culture that rarely appears in official reports.

Chapters

00:00 Intro: Japan’s overwork problem

01:47 Death from overwork

04:29 Takaichi’s approach to work and overtime

06:34 Reforms come slowly

09:04 Progress vs. reality

10:40 What’s next?

11:41 Outro: A final message

Japan Today sources

External sources

See more episodes of Japan Today Spotlight

  • https://japantoday.com/category/spotlight

Join the conversation

  • What changes do you think Japan needs to finally break its overwork culture?

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

