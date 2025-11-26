Japan Today Spotlight #43 | Running on empty: Japan’s deadly overwork problem

Japan’s overwork crisis is back in focus after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi drew criticism for saying she plans to “work, work, work” and expects others to follow her lead. The remarks come as Japan continues to confront karoshi (death caused by overwork) and karojisatsu (suicides linked to extreme work conditions).
Summary
This episode of Japan Today Spotlight looks at Takaichi’s comments on long working hours and the broader struggle to reduce overwork in Japan. Host Jeff Richards explains how karoshi became a national issue and why reforms have had limited impact on day-to-day workplace behavior. The episode also explores a problem inside Japan’s work culture that rarely appears in official reports.
Chapters
00:00 Intro: Japan’s overwork problem
01:47 Death from overwork
04:29 Takaichi’s approach to work and overtime
06:34 Reforms come slowly
09:04 Progress vs. reality
10:40 What’s next?
11:41 Outro: A final message
Japan Today sources
- Aides to PM Takaichi concerned about her round-the-clock approach
- Dentsu's 'power harassment hell'
- Beware: Your job may be killing you
External sources
