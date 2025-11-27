Japan Today Spotlight #44 | Why Japan and China are bracing for a Taiwan crisis

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi set off a diplomatic storm after telling lawmakers that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could threaten Japan’s survival. The remark drew a sharp reaction from Beijing and immediate criticism inside Japan, but it also exposed something deeper: uncertainty about how Japan sees its role in a possible Taiwan crisis.
Summary
This edition of Japan Today Spotlight looks at why Takaichi’s comment triggered such an intense response, what China’s reaction suggests about the current moment and why Washington’s muted approach may matter more than it appears. It also examines the debate surrounding Article 9, Japan’s postwar clause that renounces war, and asks what the country’s recent defense steps might signal about its expectations.
Analysts warn the situation may not calm soon. That leaves Japan weighing diplomacy with China against preparations for a scenario no one wants to see tested.
Chapters
00:00 Intro: Japan’s Taiwan problem
01:19 What Takaichi actually said
02:15 The Taiwan question
03:02 China escalates its response
04:25 Import bans and a cultural freeze
05:42 Japan’s response and diplomatic frustration
06:29 The U.S. silence
07:08 Japan’s defense pivot
08:01 Is there an end in sight?
08:41 Outro: A region on edge
