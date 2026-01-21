Japan Today Spotlight #51 | What’s going wrong in Japanese classrooms?

By Jeff W. Richards

Japan’s public school system is facing mounting pressure on multiple fronts. Teachers are working some of the longest hours in the developed world, taking on administrative duties, supervising club activities and managing large classes — often with limited support.

The result has been a sharp rise in burnout and mental health-related leave, raising concerns about whether teaching remains a sustainable profession. At the same time, schools are grappling with increasingly aggressive parental behavior, rapid technological change and staff shortages that make it difficult to maintain classroom stability.

More troubling still, a steady stream of cases involving sexual misconduct by teachers has exposed serious gaps in oversight and accountability.

Despite the existence of national background-check systems, many schools have failed to use them, allowing offenders to move between institutions with little scrutiny.

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we examine what's driving the strain inside Japanese classrooms, how authorities are responding and why long-standing institutional weaknesses have proven so difficult to address.

What do you think is the biggest problem facing Japan’s public school system right now — workload, staffing, parental pressure or something else?

Chapters

00:00 Intro

01:15 Burnout in Japan’s classrooms

04:10 Why teaching is breaking down in Japan

07:15 Monster parents in Japanese schools

09:35 AI meets Japan’s education system

12:20 Bad teachers in Japanese schools

16:10 What this means for the future of education in Japan

16:40 Outro

Japan Today sources

Have Your Say: "The number of public school teachers who took a leave of absence due to mental illness was 7,078 in fiscal 2024, according to the eduction ministry. What can be done to ease the burden on teachers?"

Teaching in Japan sinking to status of 'black' profession

