Japan Today Spotlight #51 | What’s going wrong in Japanese classrooms?

By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

Japan’s public school system is facing mounting pressure on multiple fronts. Teachers are working some of the longest hours in the developed world, taking on administrative duties, supervising club activities and managing large classes — often with limited support.

The result has been a sharp rise in burnout and mental health-related leave, raising concerns about whether teaching remains a sustainable profession. At the same time, schools are grappling with increasingly aggressive parental behavior, rapid technological change and staff shortages that make it difficult to maintain classroom stability.

More troubling still, a steady stream of cases involving sexual misconduct by teachers has exposed serious gaps in oversight and accountability.

Despite the existence of national background-check systems, many schools have failed to use them, allowing offenders to move between institutions with little scrutiny.

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we examine what's driving the strain inside Japanese classrooms, how authorities are responding and why long-standing institutional weaknesses have proven so difficult to address.

What do you think is the biggest problem facing Japan’s public school system right now — workload, staffing, parental pressure or something else?

Chapters

  • 00:00 Intro
  • 01:15 Burnout in Japan’s classrooms
  • 04:10 Why teaching is breaking down in Japan
  • 07:15 Monster parents in Japanese schools
  • 09:35 AI meets Japan’s education system
  • 12:20 Bad teachers in Japanese schools
  • 16:10 What this means for the future of education in Japan
  • 16:40 Outro

Japan Today sources

Japan Today Spotlight is produced by Japan Today. Information in this episode is based on reports from Japanese authorities and domestic media outlets.

