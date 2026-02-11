Japan Today Spotlight #54 | How Japan chooses its prime minister

Japan just held a s election, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party securing a majority win.
But how does Japan’s electoral system actually work?
In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we explain what can trigger a general election, why a prime minister can dissolve the lower house and call a snap vote and why Japanese voters don't choose the prime minister directly.
We outline who can vote in national elections, how the two-ballot system works in lower house races and how lawmakers then select the prime minister from among themselves.
We also look at why the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has governed almost continuously since 1955, how tightly regulated campaigning shapes political debate and how social media is influencing younger voters.
It touches on misinformation, media literacy and voter turnout, which in recent general elections has hovered around the low to mid-50% range.
Leadership can shift. The structure usually doesn’t.
Chapters
- 00:00 Intro: Replacing leaders without frequent elections
- 01:41 How Japan actually chooses its prime minister
- 04:14 How candidates campaign in Japan
- 07:04 Why the LDP almost never loses
- 09:45 Voter turnout
- 10:22 Social media, younger voters and limited reach
- 13:09 Misinformation and deepfakes
- 14:55 Outro
