Japan Today Spotlight #56 | Japan’s military is short on recruits

By Jeff W. Richards

Japan is expanding its defense capabilities. Military spending is rising. Long-range missiles are being acquired.

But there's a problem.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces are struggling to fill their ranks.

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we look at why recruitment targets are falling short at a time when Japan is strengthening its national defense posture.

Officially, Japan does not have an army, navy or air force. Instead, it has the Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces — collectively known as the SDF. About 223,000 personnel serve in the SDF, yet roughly 10% of positions have remained unfilled in recent years.

As Japan increases defense spending and moves toward acquiring strike-back capability, the manpower gap raises new questions.

Why are young people hesitant to sign up?

How much does Japan’s shrinking population factor into the problem?

Can higher salaries and expanded roles for women reverse the trend?

And can Japan expand its military without fundamentally changing how it thinks about war?

Watch the full episode above.

What do you think?

Can Japan expand its military without changing how it thinks about war?

Chapters

00:00 Intro: Japan’s military posture is changing

01:13 How the SDF was created and what it does

03:25 Why young people aren't signing up

05:29 New recruitment strategies

07:00 New efforts to recruit women

07:59 Women in the ARDB

09:46 The dark side of the SDF

11:24 Article 9

13:58 Outro

