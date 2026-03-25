 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
spotlight

Japan Today Spotlight #60 | Japan under pressure as Takaichi meets Trump

0 Comments
By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for her second summit, as tensions over Iran and the Strait of Hormuz raised questions about whether Japan will support U.S. efforts to secure the key oil shipping route.

The meeting included familiar displays of personal rapport between the two leaders, reflecting a diplomatic approach similar to that used by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

One exchange during the summit quickly drew global attention and shifted the tone of the meeting.

The full exchange — and what it revealed — is covered in the video.

At the same time, questions remained over what role Japan might play in supporting U.S. efforts in the region, particularly given constitutional limits on military operations and limited public support for involvement.

The summit also produced a number of economic announcements, including cooperation on nuclear energy, shipbuilding and advanced technology, though no new commitments were made on military involvement.

Watch the full video:

Chapters:

  • 00:00 Intro: The summit
  • 01:20 Dealing with Trump — The Abe playbook
  • 03:45 Pre-summit tension over Iran
  • 07:15 The Pearl Harbor moment
  • 09:40 Reaction in America
  • 11:10 Reaction in Japan
  • 14:10 What did the summit achieve?
  • 16:40 Outro

Japan Today sources:

Sources:

More Japan Today Spotlight

Join the conversation

  • What do you think — should Japan take a more active role if pressure from the U.S. increases?

Follow Japan Today for more:

  • YouTube: @JapanTodayOfficial
  • Instagram: @japantodaynews
  • Facebook: Japan Today
  • Twitter/X: @JapanToday

Disclaimer:

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Machida: All The Shopping Without The Crowds

Savvy Tokyo

Mikuni Minato

GaijinPot Travel

Kasuisai Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

TOPTIA Photography Redefines Portraits for the Modern Woman

Savvy Tokyo

How to Learn Japanese as an Adult: 5 Science-Backed Methods

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Spring Makeup Products for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Oda Nobunaga: Who was Japan’s First Great Unifier?

GaijinPot Blog

Level-Up Your Japanese in a New Akihabara Language Cafe

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Creators Kids Unlocks Your Child’s Inner Artist

Savvy Tokyo