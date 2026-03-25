Japan Today Spotlight #60 | Japan under pressure as Takaichi meets Trump

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for her second summit, as tensions over Iran and the Strait of Hormuz raised questions about whether Japan will support U.S. efforts to secure the key oil shipping route.
The meeting included familiar displays of personal rapport between the two leaders, reflecting a diplomatic approach similar to that used by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
One exchange during the summit quickly drew global attention and shifted the tone of the meeting.
The full exchange — and what it revealed — is covered in the video.
At the same time, questions remained over what role Japan might play in supporting U.S. efforts in the region, particularly given constitutional limits on military operations and limited public support for involvement.
The summit also produced a number of economic announcements, including cooperation on nuclear energy, shipbuilding and advanced technology, though no new commitments were made on military involvement.
Watch the full video:
Chapters:
- 00:00 Intro: The summit
- 01:20 Dealing with Trump — The Abe playbook
- 03:45 Pre-summit tension over Iran
- 07:15 The Pearl Harbor moment
- 09:40 Reaction in America
- 11:10 Reaction in Japan
- 14:10 What did the summit achieve?
- 16:40 Outro
Japan Today sources:
- Takaichi meets Trump at White House; says 'Japan is back'
- Takaichi willing to help ensure Hormuz safety but tells Trump there are legal limits
- Takaichi startled by Trump's 'Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?' remark
- Surprise, embarrassment, unease in Japan over Trump's Pearl Harbor comments
- How Trump's Hormuz push tests Japan's pacifist limits
Sources:
- Jimmy Kimmel Live: Trump Makes a Pearl Harbor Joke In Front of Japanese Prime Minister & Is He Lying About Epstein!?
More Japan Today Spotlight
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The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.© Japan Today
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