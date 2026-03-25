Japan Today Spotlight #60 | Japan under pressure as Takaichi meets Trump

By Jeff W. Richards

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for her second summit, as tensions over Iran and the Strait of Hormuz raised questions about whether Japan will support U.S. efforts to secure the key oil shipping route.

The meeting included familiar displays of personal rapport between the two leaders, reflecting a diplomatic approach similar to that used by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

One exchange during the summit quickly drew global attention and shifted the tone of the meeting.

The full exchange — and what it revealed — is covered in the video.

At the same time, questions remained over what role Japan might play in supporting U.S. efforts in the region, particularly given constitutional limits on military operations and limited public support for involvement.

The summit also produced a number of economic announcements, including cooperation on nuclear energy, shipbuilding and advanced technology, though no new commitments were made on military involvement.

Watch the full video:

Chapters:

00:00 Intro: The summit

01:20 Dealing with Trump — The Abe playbook

03:45 Pre-summit tension over Iran

07:15 The Pearl Harbor moment

09:40 Reaction in America

11:10 Reaction in Japan

14:10 What did the summit achieve?

16:40 Outro

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