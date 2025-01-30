 Japan Today
Japan Today Spotlight #2 | Fuji TV scandal: Ex-SMAP member Masahiro Nakai, sexual assault allegations & advertiser exodus

Timestamps:
0:00 Topic Overview
1:07 What We Know About The Scandal
2:22 Advertisers React & Corporate Fallout
3:59 Fuji TV's Response
5:22 Masahiro Nakai's Retirement
6:34 Problems in Japan's Entertainment Industry
7:59 Outro

Masahiro Nakai, a former member of the legendary Japanese pop group SMAP, has been at the center of a shocking sex scandal that has rocked Fuji TV, one of Japan’s major networks.

With allegations of a cover-up, dozens of major sponsors — like Nissan, Toyota and Shiseido — pulling ads and public backlash against Fuji TV’s handling of the situation, this controversy is shaking Japan's entertainment industry to its core.

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we take a closer look at the scandal that led to Nakai’s shocking retirement announcement, the allegations of corporate governance failures at Fuji TV and the growing sensitivity to sexual assault issues within Japan’s entertainment industry.
What does this scandal reveal about the Japanese media and entertainment world? Is this the tip of the iceberg? Join us for this deep dive into one of Japan's biggest news stories.

