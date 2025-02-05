 Japan Today
How Trump’s re-election could impact Japan: Trade, defense spending & diplomatic challenges

Timestamps:
0:00 Topic Overview
0:38 Trump's Unpredictable Diplomacy
1:52 Security & Defense
2:56 Japan’s Struggle to Connect with Trump
4:15 The Legacy of Shinzo Abe and Softbank’s Role
5:49 Outro

How will Donald Trump’s re-election as U.S. president impact Japan? In this episode of Japan Today: Spotlight, we take a deep dive into the potential challenges and opportunities for Japan in 2025 and beyond. From trade tariffs and defense spending to diplomatic relations and economic ties, we explore what Trump’s "America First" policies might mean for the U.S.-Japan partnership.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is already seeking clarity on Trump’s policies but has yet to secure a meeting with the president-elect. Meanwhile, we look back on Trump’s close ties with former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and what their interactions might signal for Japan moving forward. Could Trump’s transactional diplomacy shape a new chapter for Japan and the Asia-Pacific region?

TOPICS COVERED

  • Trade tariffs and their impact on Japanese automakers
  • Nippon Steel's acquisition challenges and U.S.-Japan economic ties
  • U.S. pressure on Japan for increased defense spending
  • Trump’s diplomatic focus on China, Ukraine, and North Korea
  • Japan’s efforts to connect with Trump ahead of his inauguration

