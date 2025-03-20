Japan Today Spotlight #10 | Japan's overtourism crisis: Can it handle the surge?

By Jeff W. Richards

Japan welcomed a record 36.8 million tourists in 2024 — and even more are expected in 2025. But is it too much, too fast?

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we look at Japan’s overtourism crisis, from overcrowded cities and viral photo spots to rising tension in Kyoto, Mount Fuji and ski resorts like Niseko and Akakura. We break down the data, explore where the tourists are coming from — and why— and examine what Japan’s national and local governments are doing to manage the great influx.

Chapters:

00:00 Intro

00:45 Japan’s Record-Low birth rate

02:15 Why Are Fewer Babies Being Born?

04:30 The Impact on Japan’s Future

06:20 What’s the Government Doing?

08:00 A Lesson From South Korea?

09:45 What Else Can Be Done?

11:00 The Big Question: Can Japan Turn This Around?

Read more on Japan Today:

Join the conversation!

Will Japan hit its goal of 60 million tourists by 2030 without losing what makes it special? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Don’t forget to like, subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an update on Japan’s biggest news stories on the Japan Today YouTube channel.

Follow us for more updates:

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today