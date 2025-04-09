Japan Today Spotlight #12 | Why so many kids in Japan are falling victim to online predators

By Jeff W. Richards

Online predators are targeting children in Japan at alarming rates. In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we explore the rising cases of online exploitation, from grooming through games and social media to tragic real-world consequences.

Why are kids in Japan so vulnerable? Is it cultural? Technological? Or something deeper within society and the way we communicate?

We break down:

How these predators find and manipulate their targets

What Japan’s police are doing to crack down

Why cultural and technological factors may be making things worse

What parents — not just in Japan, but everywhere — can do to protect their kids

Is Japan just catching up to a global crisis — or is something deeper going on? And how do we stop it?

Chapters:

0:00 Topic overview

1:23 The growing problem?

2:36 How predators find their targets

3:48 What the police are doing

5:08 What parents can do

6:34 Final thoughts

8:57 Outro

Join the Conversation!

Why are so many kids falling victim to this in Japan? Is it parenting? Pressure? Escapism? Let us know in the comments below!

