Japan Today Spotlight #13 | The bizarre Japanese trend of paying someone to quit your job

In Japan, there’s a strange trend gaining popularity: resignation agencies. These companies will quit your job for you — without you even having to face your boss! For a fee, these agencies take care of everything from notifying your employer to handling any necessary paperwork. But what does this say about Japan’s work culture, and why are people so willing to pay to avoid confrontation?
In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we dive into the bizarre world of Japan’s resignation agencies and explore why they’re booming in popularity.
Is this a uniquely Japanese situation, or something that could catch on elsewhere?
Chapters:
- 0:00 Topic overview
- 1:14 The evolving job market
- 3:18 Quitting can be uncomfortable
- 4:59 Why employees quit
- 6:04 Employers reactions
- 7:39 How much do these services cost
- 8:31 Online comments
- 9:35 A very Japanese practice
- 10:35 Outro
Read more on Japan Today:
- New graduates get hired but quit before they even start, for various reasons
- Japan job availability falls in Feb for 1st time in 6 months
- Gen Z members willing to pay for help to quit their jobs
- New service will tell your boss to 'Take this job and shove it' -- for a price
- 'Job-leaving agents' in Japan help people escape awkwardness of quitting
Join the Conversation!
What do you think of Japan’s resignation agencies? Is this a solution to work culture, or just avoiding discomfort? Let us know in the comments below!
Don’t forget to like, subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an update on Japan’s biggest news stories on the Japan Today YouTube channel.
Follow us for more updates:
- Twitter/X: @japantoday
- Instagram: @japantodaynews
- Facebook: Japan Today
The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.© Japan Today
No Comment
Login to comment