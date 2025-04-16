 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
spotlight

Japan Today Spotlight #13 | The bizarre Japanese trend of paying someone to quit your job

0 Comments
By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

In Japan, there’s a strange trend gaining popularity: resignation agencies. These companies will quit your job for you — without you even having to face your boss! For a fee, these agencies take care of everything from notifying your employer to handling any necessary paperwork. But what does this say about Japan’s work culture, and why are people so willing to pay to avoid confrontation?

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we dive into the bizarre world of Japan’s resignation agencies and explore why they’re booming in popularity.

Is this a uniquely Japanese situation, or something that could catch on elsewhere?

Chapters:

  • 0:00 Topic overview
  • 1:14 The evolving job market
  • 3:18 Quitting can be uncomfortable
  • 4:59 Why employees quit
  • 6:04 Employers reactions
  • 7:39 How much do these services cost
  • 8:31 Online comments
  • 9:35 A very Japanese practice
  • 10:35 Outro

Read more on Japan Today:

Join the Conversation!

What do you think of Japan’s resignation agencies? Is this a solution to work culture, or just avoiding discomfort? Let us know in the comments below!

Don’t forget to like, subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an update on Japan’s biggest news stories on the Japan Today YouTube channel.

Follow us for more updates:

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel