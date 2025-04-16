Japan Today Spotlight #13 | The bizarre Japanese trend of paying someone to quit your job

By Jeff W. Richards

In Japan, there’s a strange trend gaining popularity: resignation agencies. These companies will quit your job for you — without you even having to face your boss! For a fee, these agencies take care of everything from notifying your employer to handling any necessary paperwork. But what does this say about Japan’s work culture, and why are people so willing to pay to avoid confrontation?

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we dive into the bizarre world of Japan’s resignation agencies and explore why they’re booming in popularity.

Is this a uniquely Japanese situation, or something that could catch on elsewhere?

Chapters:

0:00 Topic overview

1:14 The evolving job market

3:18 Quitting can be uncomfortable

4:59 Why employees quit

6:04 Employers reactions

7:39 How much do these services cost

8:31 Online comments

9:35 A very Japanese practice

10:35 Outro

Read more on Japan Today:

Join the Conversation!

What do you think of Japan’s resignation agencies? Is this a solution to work culture, or just avoiding discomfort? Let us know in the comments below!

Don’t forget to like, subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an update on Japan’s biggest news stories on the Japan Today YouTube channel.

Follow us for more updates:

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today