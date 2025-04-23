 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
spotlight

Japan Today Spotlight #14 | Osaka Expo 2025: Visionary showcase or expensive misfire?

0 Comments
By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

Japan is once again hosting the World Expo — this time on the man-made island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay. With 158 participating countries and over 28 million projected visitors, the six-month event promises innovation, sustainability and global collaboration.

Behind the flashy pavilions and futuristic themes, however, are construction delays, low ticket sales, technical glitches and ballooning costs — now up to ¥235 billion (approx. $1.6 billion).

So… is it worth it?

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we look at:

  • What went wrong in the lead-up to opening day.
  • How visitors are reacting so far.
  • What to expect if you plan to attend.

Chapters:

  • 00:00 Intro
  • 00:45 A fading symbol?
  • 02:15 Tickets and tech glitches
  • 04:30 What to know if you go
  • 06:20 Summer is coming
  • 08:00 It’s not all bad news
  • 09:45 Who benefits?
  • 09:45 Yumeshima after the expo
  • 11:00 Outro

Read more on Japan Today:

Join the Conversation!

They say it’s about designing a better future. But with half-finished pavilions, tech glitches and ¥235 billion on the line…is Osaka Expo 2025 showing us the future — or exposing the cracks? Let us know in the comments below!

Don’t forget to like, subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an update on Japan’s biggest news stories on the Japan Today YouTube channel.

Follow us for more updates:

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa Explained: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding Love At Any Age in Japan: Advice & Insights

Savvy Tokyo

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

8 Japanese Picture Books That Teach Kids Essential Life Skills

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

food

Matcha: The Ultimate Guide With Benefits & Best Places to Try in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel

Apply Now for English Teaching and Bilingual QA Jobs at Jstyle in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Island Flower Expo

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo