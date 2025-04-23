Japan Today Spotlight #14 | Osaka Expo 2025: Visionary showcase or expensive misfire?

By Jeff W. Richards

Japan is once again hosting the World Expo — this time on the man-made island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay. With 158 participating countries and over 28 million projected visitors, the six-month event promises innovation, sustainability and global collaboration.

Behind the flashy pavilions and futuristic themes, however, are construction delays, low ticket sales, technical glitches and ballooning costs — now up to ¥235 billion (approx. $1.6 billion).

So… is it worth it?

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we look at:

What went wrong in the lead-up to opening day.

How visitors are reacting so far.

What to expect if you plan to attend.

Chapters:

00:00 Intro

00:45 A fading symbol?

02:15 Tickets and tech glitches

04:30 What to know if you go

06:20 Summer is coming

08:00 It’s not all bad news

09:45 Who benefits?

09:45 Yumeshima after the expo

11:00 Outro

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

