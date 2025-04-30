 Japan Today
Japan Today Spotlight #15 | Why is 'chikan' behavior still so common on Japan's trains?

By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

Japan’s trains are known for being clean, efficient and safe.

But they’re also where a darker problem plays out: chikan — public groping, mostly targeting women in packed commuter cars.

In this edition of Japan Today Spotlight, we break down how the issue became so widespread, how gropers operate, what’s being done to stop it and what commuters — both women and falsely accused men — need to know.

We also look at why chikan behavior persists despite decades of public awareness campaigns, women-only train cars and increased policing.

How can Japan finally move past this problem?

Chapters:

  • 00:00 Intro
  • 00:45 What “chikan” means
  • 02:15 How gropers operate
  • 04:30 What’s being done
  • 06:20 What women can do
  • 08:00 Why is this happening?
  • 09:45 What to do if you’re accused
  • 11:00 Outro

Join the Conversation!

Have you ever witnessed or experienced chikan behavior on Japan’s trains? What more do you think should be done to tackle the problem? Let us know in the comments below.

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

