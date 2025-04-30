Japan Today Spotlight #15 | Why is 'chikan' behavior still so common on Japan's trains?

By Jeff W. Richards

Japan’s trains are known for being clean, efficient and safe.

But they’re also where a darker problem plays out: chikan — public groping, mostly targeting women in packed commuter cars.

In this edition of Japan Today Spotlight, we break down how the issue became so widespread, how gropers operate, what’s being done to stop it and what commuters — both women and falsely accused men — need to know.

We also look at why chikan behavior persists despite decades of public awareness campaigns, women-only train cars and increased policing.

How can Japan finally move past this problem?

Chapters:

00:00 Intro

00:45 What “chikan” means

02:15 How gropers operate

04:30 What’s being done

06:20 What women can do

08:00 Why is this happening?

09:45 What to do if you’re accused

11:00 Outro

Read more on Japan Today:

