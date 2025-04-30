Japan Today Spotlight #15 | Why is 'chikan' behavior still so common on Japan's trains?

Japan’s trains are known for being clean, efficient and safe.
But they’re also where a darker problem plays out: chikan — public groping, mostly targeting women in packed commuter cars.
In this edition of Japan Today Spotlight, we break down how the issue became so widespread, how gropers operate, what’s being done to stop it and what commuters — both women and falsely accused men — need to know.
We also look at why chikan behavior persists despite decades of public awareness campaigns, women-only train cars and increased policing.
How can Japan finally move past this problem?
Chapters:
- 00:00 Intro
- 00:45 What “chikan” means
- 02:15 How gropers operate
- 04:30 What’s being done
- 06:20 What women can do
- 08:00 Why is this happening?
- 09:45 What to do if you’re accused
- 11:00 Outro
Read more on Japan Today:
- Suburban Musashino line in Tokyo now number one in train groping incidents
- Train gropers who fall to temptation intentionally targeted by extortion squads
- BBC reports on Japan's 'chikan' problem which now includes videos
- Beware of false groping charges, rip-off clubs, shakedowns over sex
- Center university entrance exam offers carte blanche to train gropers
- Groped, scared, disgusted: Stories of dealing with 'chikan' in Japan
