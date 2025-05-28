Japan Today Spotlight #19 | Why is Nissan failing — and what speed bumps lie ahead?

By Jeff W. Richards

Nissan is slashing 20,000 jobs, considering factory closures in Japan and facing renewed financial struggles. What happened to Japan’s No. 3 automaker — and can it recover under a new CEO?

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we unpack the collapse of the Nissan-Honda merger, the impact of the U.S. administration's 25% auto tariffs and the company’s bold — but risky — turnaround plan.

Is this Nissan’s final warning, or the start of a comeback?

Chapters:

0:00 Topic overview

1:16 Nissan’s troubled history

2:48 Restructuring plans

4:14 20,000 jobs at risk

4:46 What’s next?

5:44 Can Nissan make it?

6:51 Outro

