 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
spotlight

Japan Today Spotlight #19 | Why is Nissan failing — and what speed bumps lie ahead?

0 Comments
By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

Nissan is slashing 20,000 jobs, considering factory closures in Japan and facing renewed financial struggles. What happened to Japan’s No. 3 automaker — and can it recover under a new CEO?

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we unpack the collapse of the Nissan-Honda merger, the impact of the U.S. administration's 25% auto tariffs and the company’s bold — but risky — turnaround plan.

Is this Nissan’s final warning, or the start of a comeback?

Watch the full story, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Chapters:

  • 0:00 Topic overview
  • 1:16 Nissan’s troubled history
  • 2:48 Restructuring plans
  • 4:14 20,000 jobs at risk
  • 4:46 What’s next?
  • 5:44 Can Nissan make it?
  • 6:51 Outro

Japan Today sources:

See the Japan Today Spotlight series:

Join the conversation!

  • 20,000 jobs on the line. Plants may shut. Can Nissan survive another crisis? Let us know in the comments!

Don’t forget to like, subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an update on Japan’s biggest news stories on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@japantoday_

Follow us for more updates:

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo