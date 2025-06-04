Japan Today Spotlight #20 | Japan's rice crisis: Why prices are soaring

By Jeff W. Richards

Japan’s staple food is suddenly too expensive for many households — and the reasons go far beyond simply supply and demand.

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we break down the sudden sharp rise in the country’s rice prices, the government’s delayed response to the issue and why political pressure, protectionism and panic buying have made things worse.

From empty supermarket shelves to a cabinet minister’s resignation, this rice crisis is hitting consumers hard — and it’s not over yet.

We also look at:

The powerful role of Japan Agriculture (JA)

How tariffs and trade policy keep foreign rice out

What the government is doing now (and why it might be too late)

Why cheap rice isn’t showing up at your local konbini

Can Japan protect its most essential crop — or is the system finally cracking?

Watch the full story, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Chapters:

0:00 Topic overview

0:54 Rice is more than just food in Japan

2:14 What goes up hasn't been coming down

4:17 What the government is doing

5:08 How are retailers responding?

6:35 What about foreign brands?

9:32 Political risks

10:37 The future of rice in Japan

12:23 Outro

Japan’s rice system has been called outdated, overprotected — even rigged. But it’s also deeply tied to culture, politics and national pride. What do you think: Should Japan open up its rice market more, or keep protecting it at all costs? Let us know in the comments!

