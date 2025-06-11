Japan Today Spotlight #21 | Why Japan’s J-pop idol industry bans sex, dating and romance

By Jeff W. Richards

What really goes on inside Japan’s idol industry?

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we explore the strict no-dating and no-sex rules placed on Japan’s J-pop idols — especially young women. From emotional control and punishment tactics to the rise of AI-generated performers, we take a deeper look at the power dynamics, mental health pressures and cultural double standards baked into the system.

Idol culture may be a form of entertainment, but it comes with strict rules and unsettling control.

From emotional control and punishment tactics to the rise of AI-generated performers, we take a deeper look at the power dynamics, mental health pressures and cultural double standards baked right into the system.

Are these just industry norms — or signs of something more troubling underneath?

Chapters:

0:00 Topic overview

1:21 Birth of idol singers

2:32 Dating rules and punishment

4:38 Management control methods

5:08 Mental health issues

6:02 Role in Japanese culture

7:58 Is the industry likely to change?

9:46 Outro

