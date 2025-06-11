 Japan Today
Japan Today Spotlight #21 | Why Japan’s J-pop idol industry bans sex, dating and romance

By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

What really goes on inside Japan’s idol industry?

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we explore the strict no-dating and no-sex rules placed on Japan’s J-pop idols — especially young women. From emotional control and punishment tactics to the rise of AI-generated performers, we take a deeper look at the power dynamics, mental health pressures and cultural double standards baked into the system.

Idol culture may be a form of entertainment, but it comes with strict rules and unsettling control.

Are these just industry norms — or signs of something more troubling underneath?

Chapters:

  • 0:00 Topic overview
  • 1:21 Birth of idol singers
  • 2:32 Dating rules and punishment
  • 4:38 Management control methods
  • 5:08 Mental health issues
  • 6:02 Role in Japanese culture
  • 7:58 Is the industry likely to change?
  • 9:46 Outro

  • What do you think — are these “no dating” rules just part of the job, or do they cross a line? Let us know in the comments.

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

