Japan Today Spotlight #21 | Why Japan’s J-pop idol industry bans sex, dating and romance

What really goes on inside Japan’s idol industry?
In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we explore the strict no-dating and no-sex rules placed on Japan’s J-pop idols — especially young women. From emotional control and punishment tactics to the rise of AI-generated performers, we take a deeper look at the power dynamics, mental health pressures and cultural double standards baked into the system.
Idol culture may be a form of entertainment, but it comes with strict rules and unsettling control.
Are these just industry norms — or signs of something more troubling underneath?
Chapters:
- 0:00 Topic overview
- 1:21 Birth of idol singers
- 2:32 Dating rules and punishment
- 4:38 Management control methods
- 5:08 Mental health issues
- 6:02 Role in Japanese culture
- 7:58 Is the industry likely to change?
- 9:46 Outro
Japan Today sources:
- Japanese filmmaker Fukada casts queasy gaze on J-pop idols
- As punishment for boyfriend pics, idol singer to post good night photos of herself alone for one year
- 3 ways the Japanese entertainment industry keeps idol singers from dating
- YouTube: Minami Minegishi shaved head as apology 峯岸みなみからのメッセージ / AKB48 [公式]
The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.© Japan Today
