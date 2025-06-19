 Japan Today
spotlight

Japan Today Spotlight #22 | Why Japan's 2,000-year imperial family may not survive this century

1 Comment
By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

Japan’s imperial family is the world’s oldest monarchy — but it’s also one of the most fragile.

With only three heirs, no reigning empress allowed and billions of yen in taxpayer funding at stake, the future of the throne is anything but secure.

In this episode of "Japan Today Spotlight," we look at the gender rules, succession crisis and political silence surrounding Japan’s imperial system and ask what role — if any — it should play in modern society.

We also examine the powerful Imperial Household Agency and the extreme control it maintains over the family and its image.

What do you think? Should Japan modernize its monarchy — or move on entirely?

Chapters:

  • 0:00 Topic overview
  • 0:53 Royals' role in society
  • 1:51 But are the royals popular?
  • 4:17 The age gap
  • 5:29 No empress allowed
  • 8:30 Remembering the war
  • 10:37 What do the royals think?
  • 11:57 Outro

Japan Today sources:

See the Japan Today Spotlight series:

  • What do you think: Should Japan modernize its monarchy — or move on entirely? Let us know in the comments.

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

Let this anachronistic system just die out.

