Japan Today Spotlight #22 | Why Japan's 2,000-year imperial family may not survive this century

Japan’s imperial family is the world’s oldest monarchy — but it’s also one of the most fragile.
With only three heirs, no reigning empress allowed and billions of yen in taxpayer funding at stake, the future of the throne is anything but secure.
In this episode of "Japan Today Spotlight," we look at the gender rules, succession crisis and political silence surrounding Japan’s imperial system and ask what role — if any — it should play in modern society.
We also examine the powerful Imperial Household Agency and the extreme control it maintains over the family and its image.
What do you think? Should Japan modernize its monarchy — or move on entirely?
Chapters:
- 0:00 Topic overview
- 0:53 Royals' role in society
- 1:51 But are the royals popular?
- 4:17 The age gap
- 5:29 No empress allowed
- 8:30 Remembering the war
- 10:37 What do the royals think?
- 11:57 Outro
Japan Today sources:
- Emperor, empress, Princess Aiko honor war dead in Okinawa
- Emperor's visit to Okinawa reflects imperial family's close ties to the island. Here is why he cares
- Princess Kako addresses Brazil's Congress, meets with Lula in presidential palace
- The imperial family on Instagram:
- 宮内庁/ Imperial Household Agency (@kunaicho_jp)
- The imperial family on YouTube:
- 宮内庁 Imperial Household Agency
See the Japan Today Spotlight series:
Join the conversation!
- What do you think: Should Japan modernize its monarchy — or move on entirely? Let us know in the comments.
Don’t forget to like, subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an update on Japan’s biggest news stories on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@japantoday_
Follow us for more updates:
- Twitter/X: @japantoday
- Instagram: @japantodaynews
- Facebook: Japan Today
The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Login to comment
YeahRight
Let this anachronistic system just die out.