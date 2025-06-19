Japan Today Spotlight #23 | Japan’s big heat: June’s deadly start to summer

By Jeff W. Richards

Temperatures across Japan are topping 34°C — and it’s only June.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is already reporting heatstroke deaths, hospitalizations and record highs in multiple cities. The temperature isn't out of line with Japan's peak summertime mercury — but it's starting earlier and ending later. This year, Japan's big heat is expected to stick around until at least mid-October.

Why is this happening so early? Who’s most at risk? And what can be done in this stifling heat and humidity?

In this edition of "Japan Today Spotlight," we look at the rising toll of extreme heat — from elderly farmers and isolated seniors to the cultural and economic reasons people in Japan might still avoid using air conditioning.

How are you coping with the heat where you are — and do you think Japan is doing enough to adapt to a changing climate?

Chapters:

0:00 Topic overview

1:06 Heatstroke deaths

1:55 Farmers and the elderly suffer the most

4:27 It's getting hotter each year

5:35 How to cope with the heat

7:32 Outro

