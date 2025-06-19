 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
spotlight

Japan Today Spotlight #23 | Japan’s big heat: June’s deadly start to summer

0 Comments
By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

Temperatures across Japan are topping 34°C — and it’s only June.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is already reporting heatstroke deaths, hospitalizations and record highs in multiple cities. The temperature isn't out of line with Japan's peak summertime mercury — but it's starting earlier and ending later. This year, Japan's big heat is expected to stick around until at least mid-October.

Why is this happening so early? Who’s most at risk? And what can be done in this stifling heat and humidity?

In this edition of "Japan Today Spotlight," we look at the rising toll of extreme heat — from elderly farmers and isolated seniors to the cultural and economic reasons people in Japan might still avoid using air conditioning.

How are you coping with the heat where you are — and do you think Japan is doing enough to adapt to a changing climate?

Chapters:

  • 0:00 Topic overview
  • 1:06 Heatstroke deaths
  • 1:55 Farmers and the elderly suffer the most
  • 4:27 It's getting hotter each year
  • 5:35 How to cope with the heat
  • 7:32 Outro

Japan Today sources:

See the Japan Today Spotlight series:

Join the conversation!

  • What are your tips for beating the summer heat and humidity? Let us know in the comments.

Don’t forget to like, subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an update on Japan’s biggest news stories on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@japantoday_

Follow us for more updates:

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Did a Manga Really Predict an Earthquake in Japan on July 5, 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Unspoken Rules in Japan (That You’ll Probably Break)

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Shunkaen Bonsai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

5 Foreign-Female Owned Eateries Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Twilight Express Mizukaze

GaijinPot Travel

Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Japanese Summer Traditions to Try This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating in Japan: Who Pays The Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Cleaning

Savvy Tokyo