Japan Today Spotlight #40 | Sanae Takaichi meets Donald Trump: Flattery or strategy?

Japan’s new prime minister wasted no time stepping into the global spotlight and straight into Donald Trump’s orbit.

During her first week in office, Sanae Takaichi hosted the U.S. president in Tokyo with a display of praise and symbolism that echoed the late Shinzo Abe’s approach.

Takaichi’s diplomatic debut included golf gifts, World Series viewing and talk of a Nobel Peace Prize — gestures that seemed aimed at winning favor rather than breaking new policy ground. Trump, now a year into his second term, appeared comfortable with the attention, reviving the kind of personal diplomacy that once defined his relationship with Abe (though he still refers to him as "Abi").

Behind the optics, the two leaders signed agreements on defense spending and rare earth supplies, while renewing calls for a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Yet questions remain over how much Japan stands to gain from Trump’s America-first agenda and whether Takaichi’s strategy was smart pragmatism or simple flattery.

This week’s Japan Today Spotlight examines what her first big test on the world stage reveals about Japan’s political direction and its ties with Washington.

Do you think Takaichi’s approach to Trump was smart diplomacy or too deferential? Let us know in the comments.

Chapters

00:00 Intro: Takaichi’s first test with Trump

01:05 Abe’s shadow over Japan-U.S. summit

03:10 Takaichi puts on a show for Trump

05:00 Trump 's awkward moment in Tokyo

06:40 Takaichi and Trump: Flattery in Yokosuka

08:10 What Japan and the U.S agreed under Takaichi and Trump

09:45 Outro: Takaichi's real test after Trump summit

