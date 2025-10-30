 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
spotlight

Japan Today Spotlight #40 | Sanae Takaichi meets Donald Trump: Flattery or strategy?

0 Comments

Japan’s new prime minister wasted no time stepping into the global spotlight and straight into Donald Trump’s orbit.

During her first week in office, Sanae Takaichi hosted the U.S. president in Tokyo with a display of praise and symbolism that echoed the late Shinzo Abe’s approach.

Takaichi’s diplomatic debut included golf gifts, World Series viewing and talk of a Nobel Peace Prize — gestures that seemed aimed at winning favor rather than breaking new policy ground. Trump, now a year into his second term, appeared comfortable with the attention, reviving the kind of personal diplomacy that once defined his relationship with Abe (though he still refers to him as "Abi").

Behind the optics, the two leaders signed agreements on defense spending and rare earth supplies, while renewing calls for a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Yet questions remain over how much Japan stands to gain from Trump’s America-first agenda and whether Takaichi’s strategy was smart pragmatism or simple flattery.

This week’s Japan Today Spotlight examines what her first big test on the world stage reveals about Japan’s political direction and its ties with Washington.

Do you think Takaichi’s approach to Trump was smart diplomacy or too deferential? Let us know in the comments.

Chapters

  • 00:00 Intro: Takaichi’s first test with Trump
  • 01:05 Abe’s shadow over Japan-U.S. summit
  • 03:10 Takaichi puts on a show for Trump
  • 05:00 Trump 's awkward moment in Tokyo
  • 06:40 Takaichi and Trump: Flattery in Yokosuka
  • 08:10 What Japan and the U.S agreed under Takaichi and Trump
  • 09:45 Outro: Takaichi's real test after Trump summit

Japan Today resources:

External sources:

See the Japan Today Spotlight series:

Don’t forget to like, subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an update on Japan’s biggest news stories on our YouTube channel:

Follow us for more updates:

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Food

What’s A Bal? Friendly Fusion Izakaya Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Shichi-Go-San: How To Celebrate The Unique Japanese Milestone For Kids Ages 7-5-3

Savvy Tokyo

Gujo Hachiman Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Luxury Love Hotels in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Guide To Products, Salons & Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Live

How to Buy an Abandoned House in Japan (and What It Costs)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How To Enjoy Onsen in Japan As A Family

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exorcism in Japan: True Stories of Possession

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Don’t Miss GaijinPot Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog