Japan Today Spotlight #40 | Sanae Takaichi meets Donald Trump: Flattery or strategy?

Japan’s new prime minister wasted no time stepping into the global spotlight and straight into Donald Trump’s orbit.
During her first week in office, Sanae Takaichi hosted the U.S. president in Tokyo with a display of praise and symbolism that echoed the late Shinzo Abe’s approach.
Takaichi’s diplomatic debut included golf gifts, World Series viewing and talk of a Nobel Peace Prize — gestures that seemed aimed at winning favor rather than breaking new policy ground. Trump, now a year into his second term, appeared comfortable with the attention, reviving the kind of personal diplomacy that once defined his relationship with Abe (though he still refers to him as "Abi").
Behind the optics, the two leaders signed agreements on defense spending and rare earth supplies, while renewing calls for a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”
Yet questions remain over how much Japan stands to gain from Trump’s America-first agenda and whether Takaichi’s strategy was smart pragmatism or simple flattery.
This week’s Japan Today Spotlight examines what her first big test on the world stage reveals about Japan’s political direction and its ties with Washington.
Do you think Takaichi’s approach to Trump was smart diplomacy or too deferential? Let us know in the comments.
Chapters
- 00:00 Intro: Takaichi’s first test with Trump
- 01:05 Abe’s shadow over Japan-U.S. summit
- 03:10 Takaichi puts on a show for Trump
- 05:00 Trump 's awkward moment in Tokyo
- 06:40 Takaichi and Trump: Flattery in Yokosuka
- 08:10 What Japan and the U.S agreed under Takaichi and Trump
- 09:45 Outro: Takaichi's real test after Trump summit
Japan Today resources:
- Takaichi, Trump agree to boost deterrence, economic cooperation
- With golfing gifts, Takaichi invokes Abe's legacy to forge Trump bond
- Trump praises Japan's 'great' female leader in talks on trade, critical minerals
External sources:
The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.
