 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
spotlight

Japan Today Spotlight #42 | Vanishing point: Inside Japan’s rural depopulation crisis

1 Comment

Japan’s population keeps shrinking, and nowhere is the decline more visible than in its rural towns. From Akita to Aomori, entire communities are disappearing as young people move to cities, birthrates drop and farmland lies idle.

Local governments are trying everything from cash incentives and matchmaking events to digital “hometown” registries — but progress remains slow.

In this episode, Japan Today Spotlight looks at what’s driving Japan’s rural depopulation crisis, how the government is responding and whether immigration or innovation could help save the countryside.

Can Japan’s rural communities survive the next 50 years — or are they destined to vanish? Tell us in the comments.

Chapters

Sources

Watch more

See the Japan Today Spotlight series:

Don’t forget to like, subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an update on Japan’s biggest news stories on our YouTube channel:

Follow us for more updates:

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

My money is on them not surviving.

The attitude and will ro persevere is no longer in the country unfortunately.

Manny will be overtaken by weeds, vines, deer, bear and boar.

There are some great, but very sad documentaries as to this issue and the future of Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Futago: How I Survived Those Early Years As A Twin Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Nabe: Famous Hot Pot Flavors To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ehime

GaijinPot Travel