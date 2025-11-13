Japan Today Spotlight #42 | Vanishing point: Inside Japan’s rural depopulation crisis

Japan’s population keeps shrinking, and nowhere is the decline more visible than in its rural towns. From Akita to Aomori, entire communities are disappearing as young people move to cities, birthrates drop and farmland lies idle.
Local governments are trying everything from cash incentives and matchmaking events to digital “hometown” registries — but progress remains slow.
In this episode, Japan Today Spotlight looks at what’s driving Japan’s rural depopulation crisis, how the government is responding and whether immigration or innovation could help save the countryside.
Can Japan’s rural communities survive the next 50 years — or are they destined to vanish? Tell us in the comments.
Chapters
- 00:00 Intro: Japan’s population free fall
- 01:48 The government’s struggle to reverse the decline
- 04:43 The big exodus: Why young people are leaving
- 06:38 Matchmaking towns: Can love save the countryside?
- 07:46 Are migrants the answer?
- 09:11 Making country life appealing again
- 11:48 Outro: Can Japan save its countryside?
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
My money is on them not surviving.
The attitude and will ro persevere is no longer in the country unfortunately.
Manny will be overtaken by weeds, vines, deer, bear and boar.
There are some great, but very sad documentaries as to this issue and the future of Japan.