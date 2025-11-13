Japan Today Spotlight #42 | Vanishing point: Inside Japan’s rural depopulation crisis

Japan’s population keeps shrinking, and nowhere is the decline more visible than in its rural towns. From Akita to Aomori, entire communities are disappearing as young people move to cities, birthrates drop and farmland lies idle.

Local governments are trying everything from cash incentives and matchmaking events to digital “hometown” registries — but progress remains slow.

In this episode, Japan Today Spotlight looks at what’s driving Japan’s rural depopulation crisis, how the government is responding and whether immigration or innovation could help save the countryside.

Can Japan’s rural communities survive the next 50 years — or are they destined to vanish? Tell us in the comments.

Chapters

Sources

Watch more

See the Japan Today Spotlight series:

Don’t forget to like, subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an update on Japan’s biggest news stories on our YouTube channel:

Follow us for more updates:

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today