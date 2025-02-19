Japan Today Spotlight #5 | Why won’t Japan screen Shiori Ito’s ‘Black Box Diaries’?

Why won’t Japan’s theaters screen "Black Box Diaries," the Academy Award-nominated documentary by journalist and filmmaker Shiori Ito?
Ito, the face of Japan’s #MeToo movement, has fought for justice for nearly a decade after her sexual assault case against a well-connected journalist. But despite international recognition, her film faces censorship, legal roadblocks, and media silence in Japan.
Key topics:
- The shocking details of Ito’s case and the cover-up
- Why Japanese theaters refuse to screen the film
- How Japan has suppressed past documentaries ("The Cove," "Oppenheimer")
- Where people outside Japan can watch "Black Box Diaries"
Chapters:
- 0:00 Topic overview
- 0:58 April 3, 2015
- 1:40 Shiori Ito's fight for justice
- 3:45 Theaters' silent censorship
- 5:27 The pattern of suppression
- 6:23 Challenges ahead
- 7:42 Outro
View the "Black Box Diaries" trailer:
Read more:
- Legal hurdles keep high-profile rape victim's film off Japan screens
- MeToo figurehead faces backlash from lawyers who once stood by her side
- Shiori Itō’s Viral Sexual Assault Case Got Shut Down. She Made a Movie to Solve It
- ‘Editing it was like exposure therapy’: Shiori Ito, the reluctant face of Japan’s #MeToo movement
