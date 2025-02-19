Japan Today Spotlight #5 | Why won’t Japan screen Shiori Ito’s ‘Black Box Diaries’?

Why won’t Japan’s theaters screen "Black Box Diaries," the Academy Award-nominated documentary by journalist and filmmaker Shiori Ito?

Ito, the face of Japan’s #MeToo movement, has fought for justice for nearly a decade after her sexual assault case against a well-connected journalist. But despite international recognition, her film faces censorship, legal roadblocks, and media silence in Japan.

Key topics:

The shocking details of Ito’s case and the cover-up

of Ito’s case and the cover-up Why Japanese theaters refuse to screen the film

How Japan has suppressed past documentaries ("The Cove," "Oppenheimer")

("The Cove," "Oppenheimer") Where people outside Japan can watch "Black Box Diaries"

Chapters:

0:00 Topic overview

0:58 April 3, 2015

1:40 Shiori Ito's fight for justice

3:45 Theaters' silent censorship

5:27 The pattern of suppression

6:23 Challenges ahead

7:42 Outro

View the "Black Box Diaries" trailer:

Read more:

What do you think?

Should Japan screen the film? Leave a comment and let’s start a conversation.

If you found this video informative, please

like, subscribe and share your thoughts in the comments below or on the Japan Today YouTube channel.

Follow us for more updates:

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today