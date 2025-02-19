 Japan Today
Japan Today Spotlight #5 | Why won’t Japan screen Shiori Ito’s ‘Black Box Diaries’?

TOKYO

Why won’t Japan’s theaters screen "Black Box Diaries," the Academy Award-nominated documentary by journalist and filmmaker Shiori Ito?

Ito, the face of Japan’s #MeToo movement, has fought for justice for nearly a decade after her sexual assault case against a well-connected journalist. But despite international recognition, her film faces censorship, legal roadblocks, and media silence in Japan.

Key topics:

  • The shocking details of Ito’s case and the cover-up
  • Why Japanese theaters refuse to screen the film
  • How Japan has suppressed past documentaries ("The Cove," "Oppenheimer")
  • Where people outside Japan can watch "Black Box Diaries"

Chapters:

  • 0:00 Topic overview
  • 0:58 April 3, 2015
  • 1:40 Shiori Ito's fight for justice
  • 3:45 Theaters' silent censorship
  • 5:27 The pattern of suppression
  • 6:23 Challenges ahead
  • 7:42 Outro

View the "Black Box Diaries" trailer:

Read more:

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.





