Japan Today Spotlight #58 | Conflict in Iran: What it means for Japan’s oil and economy

U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliation in the Persian Gulf have heightened tensions across the Middle East and raised concerns about global energy supplies.

For Japan, the stakes are particularly high.

More than 90% of Japan’s crude oil comes from the Middle East, much of it transported through the Strait of Hormuz. Any prolonged disruption could push up fuel costs, electricity prices and food prices while adding pressure to an already fragile economy.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi says Japan was not informed in advance of the strikes. Tokyo has called for diplomatic de-escalation while also working to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in the region.

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we examine Japan’s cautious diplomatic response, the risks to its energy security and how the conflict could affect the country’s economy.

Watch the full episode above.

What do you think?

The situation in Iran and across the Middle East is still unfolding, and the human consequences are already being felt. For Japan, the stakes are also significant. More than 90% of its crude oil comes from the Middle East, much of it passing through the Strait of Hormuz. What impact do you think this conflict could have on Japan in the months ahead?

Chapters

  • 00:00 Intro: The Iran conflict: Is Japan at risk?
  • 01:23 Tokyo caught off guard
  • 03:11 Why Japan isn’t taking sides
  • 05:05 The oil risk and Japan’s economy
  • 07:28 Public reactions in Japan
  • 08:25 Outro

Japan Today sources

  What impact do you think this conflict could have on Japan in the months ahead?

Disclaimer

Japan Today Spotlight is produced by Japan Today. Information in this episode is based on reports from Japanese authorities and domestic media outlets.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

