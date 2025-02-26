Japan Today Spotlight #6 | ‘Cabbage shock’ & Japan’s inflation crisis explained

By Jeff W. Richards

Japan is facing its worst inflation in years, with food prices soaring and household essentials becoming more expensive. A head of cabbage now costs three times more than last year, rice prices are up 70% and even chocolate lovers are feeling the pinch. What’s causing these price hikes? How are consumers and businesses coping? And is there any relief in sight?

In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we break down the key factors behind Japan’s rising costs — from the weak yen and extreme weather to global supply chain disruptions.

Chapters:

0:00 Topic overview

1:05 How bad is inflation?

2:02 Why are prices so high?

4:53 How are people coping?

6:33 What is the government doing?

8:04 Outro

