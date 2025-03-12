Japan Today Spotlight #8 | 3/11 anniversary: Fukushima, nuclear power & Japan's unfinished business

By Jeff W. Richards

Fourteen years after the Great East Japan Earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster, Japan is still dealing with the aftermath. From the ongoing cleanup at Fukushima Daiichi to the debate over restarting nuclear reactors, this episode of Japan Today Spotlight explores what has been accomplished, what challenges remain, and what Japan’s energy future might look like.

Was there criminal negligence over the Fukushima meltdown?

How is the cleanup at Fukushima progressing?

What’s happening with the radioactive water discharge?

Why is Japan restarting nuclear reactors?

What does Japan’s new energy policy mean for the future?

As nuclear power returns to Japan’s energy mix, how will the country balance energy security, public skepticism, and safety concerns? And after everything we’ve witnessed since 3/11—where does Japan really stand on nuclear energy today?

14 years after 3/11, Japan is bringing nuclear power back. What do you think?

Support it — Nuclear power is necessary for Japan’s energy security. Oppose it — The risks are too high, even with new safety measures. Mixed feelings — It’s needed, but safety and transparency must improve. Focus on renewables — Japan should invest more in solar, wind and other alternatives. Not sure — I need more information on the risks and benefits.

