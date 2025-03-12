 Japan Today
Japan Today Spotlight #8 | 3/11 anniversary: Fukushima, nuclear power & Japan's unfinished business

By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

Fourteen years after the Great East Japan Earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster, Japan is still dealing with the aftermath. From the ongoing cleanup at Fukushima Daiichi to the debate over restarting nuclear reactors, this episode of Japan Today Spotlight explores what has been accomplished, what challenges remain, and what Japan’s energy future might look like.

  • Was there criminal negligence over the Fukushima meltdown?
  • How is the cleanup at Fukushima progressing?
  • What’s happening with the radioactive water discharge?
  • Why is Japan restarting nuclear reactors?
  • What does Japan’s new energy policy mean for the future?

As nuclear power returns to Japan’s energy mix, how will the country balance energy security, public skepticism, and safety concerns? And after everything we’ve witnessed since 3/11—where does Japan really stand on nuclear energy today?

Chapters:

  • 0:00 Topic overview
  • 0:48 What the numbers tell us
  • 1:56 Why is the birth rate declining?
  • 2:50 Why does it matter?
  • 5:00 What is the government doing about it?
  • 6:20 A lesson from South Korea?
  • 7:37 What else can Japan do?
  • 10:06 Outro

Read more:

Join the conversation!

  • 14 years after 3/11, Japan is bringing nuclear power back. Do you think this is the right move? Why or why not? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Don't forget to like, subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an update on Japan's biggest news stories on the Japan Today YouTube channel.

Follow us for more updates:

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

14 years after 3/11, Japan is bringing nuclear power back. What do you think?

