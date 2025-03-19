 Japan Today
Japan Today Spotlight #9 | The Tokyo sarin gas attacks: 30 years later

By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

Thirty years ago, March 20, 1995, marked one of Japan’s darkest days — when the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult unleashed a deadly sarin gas attack on Tokyo’s subway system. In this episode of Japan Today Spotlight, we look back on the 30th anniversary of the attack, explore the devastating effects on the victims, its societal impact and how Japan remembers this tragic event today. We also reflect on the ongoing threat posed by cults — here in Japan and abroad — and the importance of staying informed and vigilant.

Chapters:

  • 0:00 Topic overview
  • 1:05 Terror on the subway
  • 3:12 How media coverage changed
  • 4:19 Aum by any other name is still Aum
  • 5:21 Memories have not gone away
  • 6:29 Many victims still feel effects
  • 7:05 Warning about cults
  • 9:26 Outro: The legacy of Aum

Read more:

  • For those who have lived in (or visited) Japan since: How has the legacy of the Tokyo sarin gas attacks influenced daily life, public safety and the way people view security? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of GPlusMedia, Inc.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

