'Fortnite' creator Epic Games gets $250 mil investment from Sony

TOKYO

Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite", said on Thursday it had received a $250 million investment from Japan's Sony Corp for a minority stake in the company.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Epic was close to raising a $750 million round of funding, from investors including T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Baillie Gifford, at a valuation of about $17 billion.

Epic, which also developed the game engine "Unreal", in 2018 received $1.25 billion in funding from investors, including KKR & Co Inc.

Sony is all set to launch its next-generation console PlayStation 5 later this year, with titles including Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" and Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto V."

