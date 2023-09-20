1Password launches mobile support for passkeys

1Password, a leader in identity security, on Wednesday announced the general availability of saving and signing in with passkeys directly from the 1Password mobile apps and browser extensions. 1Password customers can now create, manage, and sign in with passkeys on a growing number of websites and apps, providing cross-platform access on iOS 17 and Android 14, as well as all major web browsers on Mac, Windows, and Linux. Later this fall, 1Password will deliver the first end-to-end passkey experience across all platforms and devices, allowing customers to unlock their 1Password accounts with a passkey.

“Passkeys are the best form of passwordless authentication that balances security and convenience, and 1Password is committed to enabling all businesses and consumers to embrace them,” said Steve Won, chief product officer of 1Password. “With Google, TikTok, and GitHub turning on capabilities for passkeys this summer, billions of people around the world now have the opportunity to adopt this exciting technology. Being first to market with a fully passwordless experience represents our continued commitment to innovating simpler authentication with stronger security, and to create a safer digital future for everyone.”

Saving and signing in with passkeys functionality offers all 1Password customers the ability to:

Passkeys are built to maximize productivity and also have security built in by default. By safeguarding user data and digital identities, passkeys reduce the attack surface and, ultimately, the potential of a breach. The percentage of users successfully authenticating through passkeys is four times higher than those authenticating with traditional passwords. On average, users also successfully sign in with passkeys two times faster than those signing in with passwords.

Launching in public beta this fall, 1Password customers will also begin unlocking 1Password with a passkey, offering best-in-class security paired with ease of use on every platform. Customers will be able to sign up on their mobile device of choice and add trusted devices for a cross-platform experience when signing in. Recovery codes will also be available in the event a user loses their device and cannot access their passkeys to sign into 1Password.

