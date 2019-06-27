Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

5 Japanese automakers to invest in Toyota-SoftBank self-driving firm

1 Comment
TOKYO

Self-driving technology startup Monet Technologies Inc said Friday five major Japanese automakers have signed a contract to invest in the joint venture formed earlier this year by Toyota Motor Corp and SoftBank Corp.

Mazda Motor Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp, Subaru Corp, Isuzu Motor Ltd, and Toyota's minivehicle manufacturing unit Daihatsu Motor Corp will each buy a stake of about 2 percent by August, the tech venture said.

In addition to developing services using self-driving vehicles, Monet Technologies aims to develop a new platform for mobility-as-a-service or "MaaS," which seeks to shift from personally-owned modes of transportation by offering mobility solutions combining information from public and private transportation providers to allow unified gateways for creating and managing trips.

"Together with our automotive manufacturer partners we will work to realize and spread innovative mobility services" that can resolve mobility issues in Japanese society and create new value, Junichi Miyakawa, president and CEO of the tech startup, said in a statement.

Honda Motor Corp and Toyota's truck-making subsidiary Hino Motor Ltd also plan to make additional investments in Monet and maintain their respective ownership stakes of about 10 percent, the venture said.

After the capital injection, SoftBank will own 35.2 percent of the joint company, with Toyota holding a 34.8 percent stake, the startup said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Good choice, forget Nissan. all of u have chosen the right paths.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Mamas

5 More Baby-Friendly Cafes That You Don’t Want To Miss

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 26, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Lifestyle

How to Fight Against Climate Change Living in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mt. Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Cities

Tsuruoka

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Women Dating Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo