5 Japanese automakers to invest in Toyota-SoftBank self-driving firm

Self-driving technology startup Monet Technologies Inc said Friday five major Japanese automakers have signed a contract to invest in the joint venture formed earlier this year by Toyota Motor Corp and SoftBank Corp.

Mazda Motor Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp, Subaru Corp, Isuzu Motor Ltd, and Toyota's minivehicle manufacturing unit Daihatsu Motor Corp will each buy a stake of about 2 percent by August, the tech venture said.

In addition to developing services using self-driving vehicles, Monet Technologies aims to develop a new platform for mobility-as-a-service or "MaaS," which seeks to shift from personally-owned modes of transportation by offering mobility solutions combining information from public and private transportation providers to allow unified gateways for creating and managing trips.

"Together with our automotive manufacturer partners we will work to realize and spread innovative mobility services" that can resolve mobility issues in Japanese society and create new value, Junichi Miyakawa, president and CEO of the tech startup, said in a statement.

Honda Motor Corp and Toyota's truck-making subsidiary Hino Motor Ltd also plan to make additional investments in Monet and maintain their respective ownership stakes of about 10 percent, the venture said.

After the capital injection, SoftBank will own 35.2 percent of the joint company, with Toyota holding a 34.8 percent stake, the startup said.

© KYODO