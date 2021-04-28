5 Japanese automakers to jointly develop vehicle communications devices

Toyota Motor Corp and four other Japanese automakers said Tuesday they will jointly develop vehicle communications devices and promote the common use of communications systems in a bid to cut development costs and provide connected services in a timely manner.

Based on the vehicle communications technologies developed by Toyota, Suzuki Motor Corp, Mazda Motor Corp, Subaru Corp and Toyota's minicar-making subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co will combine their efforts to build common communications devices and systems for next-generation connected cars, they said in a statement.

Automakers have so far developed such vehicle communications devices independently. The joint efforts can reduce costs of each participating company and standardize safer and more convenient connected services to customers, they said.

"Each company can focus more on the development of applications and services on this common infrastructure," they said. It will be possible to "simplify system operation and version upgrades that include additional new functions, thereby optimizing resources such as facilities and personnel."

Toyota has invested in Suzuki, Mazda and Subaru.

