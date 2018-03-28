Apple unveils new iPad to regain ground in classrooms

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago on Tuesday.

Apple is hoping it can regain ground that its products have recently lost in U.S. classrooms, but a longtime technology analyst believes the company must be willing to cut prices to do that.

And that's a concession Apple isn't ready to make quite yet. The company hammered that point home Tuesday when it unveiled the latest model of its cheapest iPad.

The new version will have a few things that last year's model didn't but will still start at $329 for the general public and $299 for schools.

A new educational app and giving away extra online storage to teachers and students.

The additional features announced include an app called "Schoolwork" that is designed to help teachers make assignments and monitor their students' progress. Apple is also offering teachers and students 200 gigabytes of free storage in its iCloud service so they can access documents, photos and other digital content from any internet-connected device.

Apple gives all accountholders five gigabytes of storage before charging for additional space. The company normally charges $3 per month for 200 gigabytes of storage.

Apple is adding the ability to use a digital pencil to draw and write on its cheapest iPad model in an attempt to make the tablet more compelling for creating, teaching and learning.

Apple's pencil previously worked only on its more expensive iPad Pro line.

The company announced its new classroom products at a Chicago high school to underscore its commitment to education.

The iPad will remain more expensive than most laptop computers running Google's Chrome operating system.

Many analysts had expected Apple to roll out a cheaper iPad to help spur sales to budget-strapped schools.

Google has emerged as the education leader in the U.S. market, thanks largely to laptop computers running on its Chrome software. Some of those so-called Chromebooks sell for $200 to $250 while the cheapest iPad currently costs $329.

