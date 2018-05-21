BOJ Gov Kuroda says major central banks cautious of issuing digital currencies

Bank of Japan Gov Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that U.S. and most European central banks are "extremely cautious" of the idea of issuing digital currencies as substitutes for cash.

"Sweden is an exceptional case," where use of cash has dwindled so much that the central bank had to consider issuing digital currencies, Kuroda said.

The BOJ itself has no plans to issue digital currencies that can replace cash for use by the general public, he added.

