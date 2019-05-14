Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Bitcoin tops $8,000 as it hits highest since July 2018

1 Comment
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK

Bitcoin surged to more than$8,000 late on Monday, its highest level since July last year, as the cryptocurrency's rally gained further momentum.

There is no real fundamental explanation as to why bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, hit a 10-month high on Monday.

But there is an ongoing blockchain and cryptocurrency conference in New York called Consensus, with big investors and influential market players gathered to network and discuss the current state of the industry. Bitcoin had also rallied during previous Consensus conferences.

Bitcoin was last up nearly 17% at $8,131 on the Bitstamp exchange, the largest daily percentage jump since early April. It hit a high of $8,167.50, a roughly 10-month peak.

Some analysts pointed out that bitcoin's rally coincided with the escalating trade war between the United States and China, which eroded overall market risk sentiment. But it is too soon to declare bitcoin as a safe-haven asset, they said.

David Thomas, of London-based cryptocurrency broker GlobalBlock, said the breaching of a key $6,000 support level last week fuelled interest among investors.

In addition, Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, said the bullish "golden cross" is already in play on the daily charts. This occurs when the 50-day simple moving average has crossed above the 200-day moving average.

Other market participants said perceptions of bitcoin's resilience in the wake of last week's $40 million theft from the major Binance exchange was supporting sentiment. Cryptocurrency markets have previously fallen after high-profile security breaches.

Bitcoin has almost doubled in price this year, underscoring its volatility after a bruising 2018. Last year it lost some three-quarters of its value amid tighter regulation across the world.

But so far on the year, bitcoin has been up a sparking 119%.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

First the pump, then the dump.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

LGBT

Climb

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Families

10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Mom This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #30

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Spring Recipe: Steamed Rice With Bamboo Shoots (Takenoko Gohan)

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhoods

Yoyogi

GaijinPot Travel