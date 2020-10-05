Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Journalists film an electronic stock board at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
tech

Fujitsu still investigating cause of Tokyo Stock Exchange outage, says CEO

TOKYO

Fujitsu Ltd, the developer of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's trading system, is still investigating causes of the bourse's worse-ever outage last week, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

A hardware glitch paralyzed trading in the world's third-largest equity market for the entire session last Thursday, testing the exchange's credibility just as the country's new prime minister has prioritized digitalization.

"We will make utmost efforts to find the causes and prevent recurrences of such troubles," Fujitsu CEO Takahito Tokita said at a previously scheduled briefing on the company's digital strategy.

The TSE has said the glitch was the result of a hardware problem at its "Arrowhead" trading system, and a subsequent failure to switch to a back-up. It caused the first full-day suspension since the exchange switched to all-electronic trading in 1999.

Arrowhead, developed by Fujitsu, debuted in 2010, bringing processing times for trades to 5 milliseconds - on a par with the New York and London stock exchanges at the time. The system got an overhaul last November, and currently processes orders in about 0.2 milliseconds.

Asked who was responsible for the system failure, Tokita said it was too early to say because the investigation was still ongoing. He declined to comment further on a client's business.

The TSE has said it has no plans at this point to ask Fujitsu for compensation. Tokita said Fujitsu had made no decision on the issue.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

This is like the police investigating their own crimes; they're not going to 'find' anything until it won't be their fault.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

everyone who lost money on this should sue them and let the lawyers gather the evidence. That would speed things up I imagine.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why even bother to look the Bows and Sumimasens should have satisfied everyone

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"making utmost efforts"...that always does it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm pretty sure that someone's digitized 'hanko' was not current which ended up causing the whole operating system to 'halt and catch fire' while the bits and bobs all huddled together in the backroom behind 'the curtain' waiting for 'the problem' to just go away. In the end, it will probably be blamed on something unforeseeable and be written off as 'shoganai'.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The opacity if the information it's outstanding...

Hardware?! What hardware?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

