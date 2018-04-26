Giant robot transforms into car

A "Transformers"-style, humanoid robot that can shape shift into a sports car in about 60 seconds was unveiled in Japan this week.
The "J-deite RIDE" robot is the brainchild of Kenji Ishida, CEO of Brave Robotics and a fan of anime movies featuring robots that could transform or combine with each other.
"I grew up believing that robots had to be capable of such things, which became my motivation to develop this robot," Ishida told Reuters Television.
The blue and white robot is 3.7-meters tall, weighs 1.6 tons and can carry two passengers as it transforms into a car or humanoid form.
Some people may view the robot as an "expensive toy", but it was intended to inspire others, Ishida said.
The RIDE was co-developed with Asratec, a robot consulting firm, and amusement ride manufacturer Sansei Technologies.
The robot will be displayed at an event at the Twin Ring Motegi a race circuit in Tochigi Prefecture on May 5.© Thomson Reuters 2018
Dango bong
great...just what we need
ifd66
Complete waste of money. They need to grow up and develop something useful.
SaikoPhysco
Expressive, expensive.... either is OK. Right now the "rich are getting richer" and this type of item would be a great thing to show off. They've so much money that it does not matter if this "toy" even cost as much as $2 million.... they'd probably buy it.
oldman_13
Cute but serves no purpose other than make weabos cry with joy.
Disillusioned
More toys for the adult children of Japan.