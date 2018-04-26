Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A new transforming robot called "J-deite RIDE" that transforms itself into a passenger vehicle, developed by Brave Robotics Inc, Asratec Corp and Sansei Technologies Inc, is unveiled at a factory near Tokyo.
tech

Giant robot transforms into car

5 Comments
TOKYO

A "Transformers"-style, humanoid robot that can shape shift into a sports car in about 60 seconds was unveiled in Japan this week.

robocar3.jpg
Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The "J-deite RIDE" robot is the brainchild of Kenji Ishida, CEO of Brave Robotics and a fan of anime movies featuring robots that could transform or combine with each other.

"I grew up believing that robots had to be capable of such things, which became my motivation to develop this robot," Ishida told Reuters Television.

The blue and white robot is 3.7-meters tall, weighs 1.6 tons and can carry two passengers as it transforms into a car or humanoid form.

Some people may view the robot as an "expensive toy", but it was intended to inspire others, Ishida said.

The RIDE was co-developed with Asratec, a robot consulting firm, and amusement ride manufacturer Sansei Technologies.

robocar4.jpg
Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The robot will be displayed at an event at the Twin Ring Motegi a race circuit in Tochigi Prefecture on May 5.

great...just what we need

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Complete waste of money. They need to grow up and develop something useful.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Expressive, expensive.... either is OK. Right now the "rich are getting richer" and this type of item would be a great thing to show off. They've so much money that it does not matter if this "toy" even cost as much as $2 million.... they'd probably buy it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Cute but serves no purpose other than make weabos cry with joy.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

More toys for the adult children of Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

