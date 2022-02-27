Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Internet monitor says Russia blocking Facebook

3 Comments
LONDON

Russia has apparently rendered Facebook largely unusable across leading Russian telecommunications providers amid rising friction between Moscow and the social media platform.

The London-based internet monitor NetBlocks reports that Facebook’s network of content-distribution servers in Russia was so badly restricted Sunday that “content no longer loads, or loads extremely slowly making the platforms unusable.”

Russian telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday announced plans to “partially restrict” access to Facebook. That same day, Facebook’s head of security policy had said the company was barring Russian state media from running ads or otherwise profiting on its platform anywhere in the world.

Facebook says it has also refused a request by the Kremlin not to run fact checks related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the platform for users inside Russia.

NetBlocks reported earlier that access to Twitter was similarly restricted Saturday. That was a day after Twitter said it was temporarily halting ads in both Ukraine and Russia.

The Twitter and Facebook restrictions can be circumvented inside Russia using VPN software, just as users do in mainland China.

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Blocking Facebook just shows how scared Puty is.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Facebook complaining it's been ghosted by Russia while it continues to allow pro-Putin, white supremacist Americans (Trump supporters) spread misinformation and even CHEER for Putin on its pages. Maybe if they have blocked such people ages ago things would not be quite as bad as they are now.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Appears anonymous is involved in trying to get the truth to Russian civilians. They’ve hacked TV networks around Russia

2 ( +2 / -0 )

