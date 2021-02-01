Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Invite-only chat app Clubhouse booms in Japan

0 Comments
By Sam Nussey
TOKYO

Private social audio app Clubhouse is growing rapidly in Japan and now ranks first among free apps on Apple's App Store in a test of its international viability following its latest funding round.

The San Francisco-based app, which users must be invited to join, reached a valuation of $1 billion in the round announced January 24, a source familiar with the matter said confirming media reports.

Clubhouse built a following among venture capitalists and startup founders gossiping in its audio-only chatrooms following its launch last March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world.

In Japan, it hit a tipping point over the last week with a swelling user base of investors, tech industry workers and media.

Opportunities for spontaneous social interaction have been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Clubhouse providing an alternative forum to Twitter, one of the most successful social networks in Japan.

"The power of social media is erupting in every direction," Shintaro Yamada, CEO of flea market app Mercari wrote in a Twitter post in reference to recent trends including Clubhouse.

Fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is among public figures shifting activity to the app to talk about the money giveaways that helped make him Japan's most followed Twitter account with more than 10 million followers.

Clubhouse, which is backed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, is attracting celebrities including Atsushi Tamura, a tech-savvy comedian who invested in recently listed startup Base Inc.

Japan's entertainment industry is fragmenting as alternative platforms like YouTube weaken the grip that talent agencies and broadcasters held over the lives of performers.

It remains to be seen whether Clubhouse will bed in as expansion erodes the sense of exclusivity felt by its members and social options expand as the pandemic-hit economy reopens.

The growth of Clubhouse has led to handwringing on the app over why the country's tech sector has not been able to produce its own equivalent.

Japan has been slow to ride a global boom in audio content, with players like Asahi newspaper belatedly launching their own podcasts.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo