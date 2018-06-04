Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Japan looks to launch driverless car system in Tokyo by 2020

0 Comments
TOKYO

A self-driving car service could be on Tokyo's public roads in time for the 2020 Olympics as Japan looks to drive investment in new technology to drive economic growth, according to a government strategic review announced on Monday.

The strategy, presented at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also includes plans to allow the development of virtual power plants by the fiscal year ending March 2022.

The proposals are part of a larger package of fiscal and economic policies the government aims to compile by the end of the month.

The review said the government plans to begin testing a driverless car system on public roads sometime this fiscal year with the goal of launching a self-driving car service for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The government will then try to commercialize this system as early as 2022.

Economists see enormous potential in the development of autonomous vehicle and artificial intelligence technologies, which could help businesses cope with an aging and declining workforce. However, Japanese companies have struggled to keep up with their Chinese, European and U.S. counterparts in implementing such innovations into their work practices.

Japan's economy contracted in the first quarter, ending eight straight quarters of growth, which was the longest continuous expansion since the 1980s bubble economy.

Since taking office in late 2012, Abe has introduced several gradual changes that have benefited the economy by drawing more women into the workforce, narrowing the pay gap between regular and contract employees, increasing inbound tourism, and slowly opening the door to foreign labor.

This year's growth strategy focused more on promoting technology and changing some regulations to make it easier for companies to do business.

The government also plans to change regulations for universities to make it easier for students to earn multi-disciplinary degrees needed to work in artificial intelligence.

Additionally, the review flagged a plan to allow for virtual power plants by fiscal 2021. Virtual power plants connect several small energy-generating and energy-storage systems, allowing them to collectively work like a large conventional power plant, which could help energy grid operators save money.

While the benefits of such systems are known, companies have been reluctant to invest in deploying these networks unless regulations allow them to easily distribute their energy across the power grid.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

History

Genbaku Dome (A-Bomb Dome)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Food and Drink

Sato Yosuke Udon Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya: Inside Tokyo’s Latest Luxury Complex

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon