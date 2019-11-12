Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition

The Japanese government on Tuesday decided on an outline of new laws that would tighten controls on U.S. digital giants and other online businesses as concerns mount that their dominant positions hinder fair competition and protection of personal data, officials said.
A bill to be submitted to the Diet next year will seek to mandate that Google LLC, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc, collectively known as GAFA, as well as other digital business firms, disclose how they set rules on displaying search results, government officials said.
The government also seeks to oblige IT firms to report how they are managing their websites on a regular basis and hopes to eventually expand the scope of the rules to regulate online advertising linked to search engines and social networking services.
"While the new law will ask (digital platformers) to improve transparency of their transactions by disclosing information such as reasons for declining to do business (with certain companies), the new rules will respect the autonomy of the operators as much as possible so as to avoid hindering innovation," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a government meeting later Tuesday.
There have been concerns that the major digital companies like Google and Amazon present search results in favor of certain products and services, distorting search neutrality.
Earlier Tuesday, a government panel exchanged views on the envisioned legislation with senior officials of GAFA.
Their representatives expressed their understanding that the new law is required to enhance transparency in their business transactions during the meeting, a government official told reporters.
But some voiced worries, with Adam Cohen, Google's global head of economics and competition, airing concerns about Japan's request for regular reports on GAFA businesses, the official said.
Amazon also questioned the regular reporting requirement, while Facebook expressed concerns about some rules being tighter than those of the European Union.
The government has already heard the views of domestic information technology firms Rakuten Inc. and Yahoo Japan Corp.
As for the protection of personal data, the government will revise the personal information protection law to allow individuals to request digital firms to delete or suspend the use of their data. The law currently regulates only the handling of data collected by illicit means.© KYODO
Yubaru
Happens all the time, did a search for some shoes the other day on google, and WHAM my FB page "mysteriously" was headed by advertising for guess what......
Good luck in actually getting something done with this!
rgcivilian1
If I can get the best deal by whatever means are necessary a company is using I really don't care. I like most consumers are looking for the better deal and less out of pocket costs. Here in Japan that is very difficult as there is no price competition just one monopoly system. It comes down to customer like or dislike of brand name.
titin
The advertising system is a variation of the collaborative filtering, similar to the one used on netflix to recommend new shows.
There is nothing wrong with it, and it even sometimes help - especially on amazon - when you are trying to decide whether to go for a product or another.
Unfortunately, in Japan, resellers are in a cartel, fixing prices and making no real competition. It is funny they claim GAFA promote unfair competition.
Japan, shout less and study more.