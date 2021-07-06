Nintendo announces Nintendo Switch (OLED model) with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen

The Nintendo Switch family of systems is about to gain a new member. On Oct 8, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will launch at a suggested retail price of $349.99, giving people another option for how they want to play the vast library of games on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) also features a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Just like Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) allows players to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. And just like both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, with Nintendo Switch (OLED model), the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility. A carrying case and screen protector set for Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will also be available.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) launches on the same day as the Metroid Dread game, the next entry in the 2D Metroid saga that kicked off with the original Metroid on NES. With the vibrant OLED screen and enhanced audio, embarking on the latest adventure of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Dread while playing in handheld or tabletop mode will feel even more immersive.

“The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.”

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will let players experience enhancements in all three play modes:

TV mode: Set the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) system into the dock to play Nintendo Switch games on the TV. By using the built-in wired LAN port, players can enjoy another way to connect online in TV mode.

Tabletop mode: Flip the stand on the back of the system and use the system’s screen to play multiplayer games using two Joy-Con controllers right out of the box. A wide adjustable stand makes for a solid and sturdy foundation. It allows players to freely tilt the system and adjust the viewing angle, so it makes it easier to see the screen.

Handheld mode: Players can bring the system wherever they go in handheld mode and play local or online multiplayer with friends. The system’s 7-inch OLED screen provides vivid color and crisp contrast.

All previously released Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch are compatible with this new model. Additionally, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is compatible with the full library of Nintendo Switch games.

For anyone that picks up this new system and wants to transfer their digital games and save data from another Nintendo Switch system, details about the transfer process can be found at https://support.nintendo.com/.

For more information about the system, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/oled-model/.

For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

-- Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, systems and some accessories sold separately.

-- Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online.

-- Nintendo Switch system (OLED model) is compatible with the full library of Nintendo Switch games. However, the system will not cleanly fit within all the design parameters of the Nintendo Labo series. There may also be games where the game experience may differ due to the new capabilities of the console, such as the larger screen size.

