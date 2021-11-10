Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Over 10 mil users affected by NTT Docomo's system failure in October

1 Comment
TOKYO

NTT Docomo Inc said Wednesday a total of over 10 million users faced disruptions to either voice or data communications last month in the nationwide system outage affecting Japan's largest mobile carrier.

In an incident report submitted to the communications ministry on Wednesday, the company said the system failure that began on Oct 14 affected the voice communications of about 4.6 million people and data communications of about 8.3 million people.

NTT Docomo had said at the time of the incident that a total of 2 million customers were left with no access at all to voice and data services at one point. It revised that figure down to 1 million in its report.

Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Yasushi Kaneko told a press conference that he wants NTT Docomo to "take all possible measures to prevent such incidents from happening again and share the findings from the major glitch with other carriers."

The company said eight executives, including President and CEO Motoyuki Ii, will voluntarily return some of their salary to take responsibility for the system failure, which occurred during work on the carrier's network. It took about 29 hours for services to be fully restored.

Ii will return 20 percent of his monthly executive compensation for one month, the company said.

NTT Docomo said last month the communication failure occurred around 5 p.m. on Oct 14 after its system responded in an unexpected way during the work on its network, and that data that backed up during the outage overwhelmed the system when the company tried to restore services.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

The company said eight executives, including President and CEO Motoyuki Ii, will voluntarily return some of their salary to take responsibility for the system failure, which occurred during work on the carrier's network. It took about 29 hours for services to be fully restored.

Ii will return 20 percent of his monthly executive compensation for one month, the company said.

Cheapskate!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sounds like they have no idea how their systems work.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog