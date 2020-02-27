Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP file
tech

Panasonic, Tesla to scrap solar panels partnership

0 Comments
TOKYO

Panasonic is pulling out of its partnership with Tesla to produce solar panels at a factory in New York state, the Japanese electronics maker said Wednesday.

Panasonic's production at the factory in Buffalo will end by May, with an exit by September, it said in a statement. The decision is to streamline the company's global solar energy operations, it said.

Panasonic will continue making batteries for Tesla's electric vehicles in another factory in Nevada, it said.

Panasonic also quoted Tesla as saying that the move won't affect Tesla's solar business plans.

Panasonic will also continue selling solar panels under its brand in the U.S. through its own distribution channels, it said.

The two companies' agreement to work on solar energy was announced in 2016.

Panasonic will offer severance packages to employees at the Buffalo plant. Tesla will hire as many as possible of those who wish to keep working there, according to Panasonic.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"The decision to transition away from U.S. solar manufacturing in Buffalo aligns with our global solar strategy," said Panasonic executive Shinichiro Nakajima.

Panasonic is a major manufacturer of home appliances, such as washing machines and refrigerators, but its operations include services and products for businesses.

Tesla, based in Palo Alto, California, leads the world in electric vehicle sales.

Competition from cheaper Chinese manufacturing of solar components has posed a problem for Panasonic as it strives to reposition itself for future growth.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Products To Help You Fight Hay Fever In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Transparent Beauty of René Lalique, A Teien Art Museum Special Exhibition

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: How to Navigate the Japanese Train System

GaijinPot Blog

6 Hacks for Surviving Hay Fever in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is it safe to visit Japan as the coronavirus cases increase?

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

How To Overcome Cultural Differences In Japan With “Step Up” By Leland Gaskins

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

Tokyo Area Events For Feb 29-March 1

Savvy Tokyo