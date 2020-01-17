Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rakuten, Seiyu to open logistics site as online sales jump

Japanese online retailer Rakuten and Walmart's Seiyu said they plan to open a new logistics site in Yokohama later this year to deal with growing sales from their joint online supermarket business.

Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper's sales between late October through the end of December rose 30% from a year earlier, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Internet grocery shopping has been slow to take off in Japan, where consumers are accustomed to shopping daily for fresh produce. But Seiyu and bigger rival Aeon Co expect change ahead due to growing numbers of working women, and advancements in technology and logistics networks.

