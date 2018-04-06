Rakuten to enter Japan's mobile phone market

The government is set to allocate radio spectrum to Rakuten Inc as the e-commerce company plans to enter the country's mobile phone market with its own wireless network, officials said.

Rakuten is expected to start its service in 2019 in the market, currently dominated by NTT Docomo Inc, KDDI Corp and SoftBank Group Corp, after the communications ministry formally grants approval.

An advisory panel to the internal affairs and communications minister agreed on Friday that it would be appropriate to allocate radio spectrum to Rakuten after the company filed a request with the ministry.

Rakuten's entry into the country's mobile telecommunications sector is likely to intensify competition through a price war.

It will be the first entry in the market since that of SoftBank's low-cost mobile unit around 13 years ago.

Rakuten eyes raising around 600 billion yen ($5.6 billion) to build its own wireless network and is planning to locate network bases at utility facilities including those of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

The company is aiming for over 15 million subscribers, including those of its existing low-cost mobile virtual network operator business Rakuten Mobile.

Rakuten said it is considering monthly service fees of around 2,000-3,000 yen, comparable with low-cost carriers, and about 4,000 yen, which would be lower than the 6,000-7,000 yen charged by major carriers.

Until it establishes its own network throughout the country, Rakuten will lease network capacity from NTT Docomo and other major carriers.

Amid heated competition with online retail rivals such as U.S. giant Amazon.com Inc, Rakuten is hoping its entry into the mobile carrier market will provide a comprehensive package of e-commerce and mobile communications services, attracting more users by providing enhanced benefits for online shopping.

© KYODO