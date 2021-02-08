Renesas to buy Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor for $5.9 bil

Renesas Electronics Corp said Monday it will buy Britain's Dialog Semiconductor Plc, an Apple Inc. supplier, for 4.89 billion euros ($5.9 billion) as the Japanese firm aims to expand its chip business for cars and beyond.

Renesas will make Dialog a wholly owned subsidiary by the end of 2021 by purchasing some 72 million shares at 67.50 euros per share, a 20.3 percent premium to the British company's closing price of 56.12 euros on Friday.

Renesas is a major chipmaker for cars and garners about half of its sales from the automotive segment, and has been stepping up collaboration with Dialog over automobile chips.

The acquisition of Dialog will allow Renesas to gain access to the British counterpart's technologies related to connectivity, including wi-fi and Bluetooth.

The agreement comes as chipmakers are racing to increase output and address a global supply shortage triggered by robust demand for electronic devices as more people work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The chip shortage since last year has led the likes of Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and General Motors Co to curb production.

Dialog "serves fast-growing areas including IoT, industrial and automotive," Renesas President and CEO Hidetoshi Shibata said in a release.

"By bringing Dialog's talented team and expertise into Renesas, together, we will accelerate innovation for customers and create sustainable value for our shareholders," Shibata said.

Dialog CEO Jalal Bagherli said the combined company will be "in an even stronger position to provide innovative products."

The deal reflects the expansion strategy of Renesas, which acquired U.S. semiconductor maker Intersil Corp.for $3.2 billion in 2017 and bought another U.S. chipmaker, Integrated Device Technology Inc, for $6.7 billion in 2019.

Renesas was created through the merger of NEC Electronics Corp and Renesas Technology Corp in 2010. It had a net profit of 38.47 billion yen in the nine months to Sept. 30, a turnaround from a loss of 6.97 billion yen a year earlier.

