Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Renesas to raise ¥218.5 billion via new shares to fund Dialog purchase

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp says it will raise 218.5 billion yen ($1.99 billion) through a new share issue to help the automotive semiconductors maker fund its planned $6 billion purchase of Dialog Semiconductor.

In February, Renesas announced the acquisition of the Anglo-German chip designer and Apple Inc supplier in a bid to tap the growth in assisted driving technology and the roll out of broadband 5G networks that could spur connectivity across smart devices.

The two companies had been cooperating in automotive computing platforms since August.

"The issuance of new shares and the acquisition will enable Renesas to maintain a strong financial base that will enable Renesas to execute its future growth strategy," the company said in a statement.

The Japanese company, which has a 30% global market share for microcontrollers used in cars, said it expects the Dialog deal to conclude by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approval.

Dialog specialises in power-management chips and low energy Bluetooth products.

In a secondary offer, Renesas said its largest shareholder the Japanese state-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) will also sell 167 million shares.

That sale will reduce its stake in the chipmaker to around 20% from 32%, an INCJ spokesman said.

INCJ rescued Renesas in 2013 with a 150 billion yen cash injection in return for a two-thirds stake in the company that it has progressively reduced.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog