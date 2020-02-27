Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Riken, Kanagawa Pref create test to detect coronavirus in 30 minutes

TOKYO

Kanagawa Prefecture and government-backed research institute Riken said Thursday they have developed a testing method that can detect the new coronavirus in 30 minutes, far shorter than the six hours required with current tests.

The Kanagawa Prefectural Institute of Public Health and Riken created the new diagnostic test in their joint research using samples from a passenger infected with the virus who had been aboard the Diamond Princess, a quarantined cruise ship near Tokyo.

"We would like (the test) to become available for public use as soon as possible," Kanagawa Gov Yuji Kuroiwa said at a press conference.

The prefecture will conduct tests for the pneumonia-causing virus with the new method on a trial basis.

Under the polymerase chain reaction test, widely used to detect the virus at present, it takes a few hours to mix reagents and samples.

But the new method can complete the phase in 10 to 30 minutes as it does not require the process of raising and lowering the temperature of the mixed samples needed in the polymerase chain reaction test.

Research facilities and pharmaceutical companies are stepping up development of new testing methods amid the rapid spread of the pneumonia-causing coronavirus originating from China.

Japan's cabinet earlier in the month approved 10.3 billion yen for emergency measures against the new coronavirus, including promoting the development of test kits that can shorten the waiting time for the results.

The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology and Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co have jointly developed a technology that can determine whether someone is infected or not in 15 minutes.

Chemical company Tosoh Corp and Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corp, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corp, also began to develop new reagents for shorter virus tests.

And how is it that in South Korea they can do a test, in their "drive through" testing locations, that have results in about 10 minutes?

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/south-korea-drive-through-coronavirus-test-facilities-12477046

Seems to me that countries around the world MUST openly share research information here!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

So now that Japan can supposedly cut the test results times from 6 hours to 30 minutes will they be able to test more than 1000 people every two weeks? It seems that South Korea was able to test 50,000+ in under a week. Or would finding so many new cases seriously damage the possibility of holding the Olympics?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Or would finding so many new cases seriously damage the possibility of holding the Olympics?

Probably not, but who knows, as odds are this virus will die out over the course of the next month or two, if proper precautions are taken by the public and government to stop it's spread.

Knee jerk reactions are not going to help, and only cause more anxiety and panic among the population.

Most important in my opinion, is the government MUST provide accurate and timely information to the public and refrain from over reacting! Showing restraint and stability and more importantly leadership!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

