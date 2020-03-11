Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sharp files patent infringement lawsuit against U.S. TV brand Vizio

TOKYO

Sharp Corp said on Wednesday it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against U.S. TV brand Vizio Inc and two others, seeking an injunction to ban one of Vizio's TV products in the United States.

Sharp, a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn, said Vizio's 70-inch TV product uses liquid crystal display (LCD) panels that allegedly infringe twelve panel-related patents owned by Sharp.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, targets Vizio as well as Chinese panel maker Xianyang CaiHong Optoelectronics Technology Co (CHOT) and Hong Kong-based contract manufacturer TPV Technology Ltd.

Sharp brought the alleged infringement issue to CHOT in November last year, but the Chinese panel maker failed to stop infringing the patents, it said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

